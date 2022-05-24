Israeli 'Outfit' Seeks to Demolish Dome of The Rock Amid Palestinian Anger

An Israeli extremist organization called Lehava shared a post declaring it intends to demolish the Dome of the Rock at Al-Aqsa Mosque starting next Sunday marking Jerusalem Day in search of alleged Solomon's Temple according to Jewish precepts.

Palestinians in return expressed their anger and refusal, threatening to respond if Israelis dare anything against the Dome of the Rock. The advertisement was shared by Bentzi Gopstein, the head of the extremist settler organization Lahava, and one of the students of Meir Kahane.

منظمة "لاهافا" الاستيطـ.ـانية تحدد الأحد المقبل "يوم البدء بهدم قبة الصخرة" وتدشين "الهيكل" المزعوم في ساحات #المسجد_الأقصى .

"تحت شعار سنأتي هذه المرة ولاكن معنا جرافة "#الأقصى_في_خطر pic.twitter.com/PABRJ8XrKb — أنس الجمل (@Anas_A_Aljamal) May 23, 2022

Translation: "The Lahava settler organization sets next Sunday as the day to start demolishing the Dome of the Rock and inaugurating the alleged "Temple" at Al-Aqsa Mosque."

The organization has shared the post warning to tear down the Dome of the Rock with a slogan reading: "We will come this time with a bulldozer." Lahava organization has warned to mark Jerusalem Day, which is self-appointed by Israel as a Jewish holiday after what it claims as the reunification of Jerusalem and the establishment of Israeli control over the Old City after the Six-Day War of 1967, in a different way this year causing a wave of huge anger amid Palestinians.

Last year on Jerusalem Day, the Lahava organization called Israelis to attack Palestinians at the Damascus Gate which is one of the main Gates of the Old City of Jerusalem.

في محاولة تجريبية أولية لهدم المسجد الأقصى المبارك ومعرفة ردود الأفعال من دول عربية وإسلامية ... يستعد المستوطنون في 28 مايو الشهر الحالي الهجوم على قبة الصخرة المشرفة في المسجد الأقصى المبارك ومُحاولة تفكيكها , ملصق الإعلان الذي اعلنه الاحتلال يحمل "جرافة تقوم بهدم الأقصى🇵🇸 — غزة الآن - Gaza Now #عاجل 🚨 (@GazaNownews) May 17, 2022

Translation: "In an initial trial to destroy the Aqsa Mosque to see how Arab countries would react..settlers are getting ready to attack and demolish the Dome of the Rock on May 28th, the poster shared by the occupation shows a bulldozer attacking Al-Aqsa Mosque".

According to the Hebrew Bible, the Solomon's Temple was built on Mount Moriah in Jerusalem. However, the exact location of the temple is unknown.

A viral hashtag "#الأقصى_خط_أحمر (Al-Aqsa is a red line) was widely shared on social media responding to the threats by the Israeli settlers to destroy the Dome of the Rock and to organize a flag march in the old town of Jerusalem with the aim to mark Jerusalem Day.