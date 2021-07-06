Israeli Police Summon Musician Faraj Suleiman!

  1. Home
July 6th, 2021
Israeli police summoned Suleiman for an investigation at Acre police station
Palestinian singer, composer and pianist Faraj Suleiman. (Facebook)
Highlights
No justification was made on the summon of the famous artist by the Israeli police.

Palestinian singer, composer and pianist Faraj Suleiman was summoned yesterday by the Israeli police in Acre without stating the reason behind the call.

The musician's friend Majd Kayyal, a Palestinian writer, has slammed the news jokingly in a Facebook post saying: “A police investigator called Faraj Suleiman and summoned him for an investigation at Acre police station.” He continued: “As usual they didn’t say what is it about. I’ve known Faraj for over 10 years and I spoke with him 4 times.. Good luck to the detective.”

Daraj media stated that it has contacted Faraj Suleiman and he revealed till this moment he has no idea why the Israeli police called him.

Several satirical comments have been made on the writer's post. Some comments were mainly taken from the Musician’s songs.

Translation: Moreover, Majd Kayyal was previously arrested by the Israeli police days after releasing the “Better Than Berlin” album. Till this day the reason behind his arrest is unknown.

Faraj Suleiman (1984) is a Palestinian a composer and pianist. His music is strongly influenced by Arabic/Eastern melodies and rhythms. Suleiman composed several albums. He also composed music for theatre and film, such as the multiple award- winning film by Ameen Nayfeh "200 meters."

The Palestinian Majd Kayyal was born in Haifa, in 1990, to a family displaced from Al-Barwa. He was active in various political campaigns and projects. His first novel, The Tragedy of Mr. Matar (2016), won the Qattan Foundation Young Writer Award.

