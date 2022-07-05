Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid's New House Stirs Debate

The name of Israel's Prime Minister Yair Lapid has been trending on social media after news about the current Foreign Minister was released that the Israeli politician will live in the house of Hanna Salameh, a Palestinian businessman.

The wife of Yair Lapid, Lihi Lapid, has shared a new post on Instagram containing photos showing the house of Palestinian businessman Hanna Salameh and wrote: "New Start" with a blue eye sign, which is believed to reduce or protect from envy in the Middle Eastern culture.

According to sources, Hanna Salameh, who was the representative of GMC in Palestine and Jordan before the Nakba, was forced displaced from his villa in 1948 when over 700,000 Palestinian Arabs fled or were expelled from their homes.

Many comments also claimed that old house of Salameh which is now being used by the new Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid was built in 1932. The house was left empty after the Palestinain businessman fled as a refugee to Lebanon's Beirut during the Nakba.

isr*el's new prime minister Yair Lapid, who took over the premiership as a caretaker, will temporarily live at the Villa Hanna Salameh, a Palestinian house in Jerusalem whose owners were expelled during the 1948 Palestinian Nakba. pic.twitter.com/LtOn3nUGuj — Sara Rey (@SaraReyi) July 3, 2022

The new house of the Israeli Prime Minister Yaid Lapind and his family is located in Jerusalem. It was described as "a spacious-beautiful building with an extraordinary architectural quality" by the Israeli Haaretz news agency.

Thousands of comments have flooded the internet since the announcement of Yair Lapid taking over the house of Palestinian businessman Hanna Salameh. Pro-Palestinians have strongly denounces the move describing it as a steal justyfying that the businessman was forces to leave his house which was illegaly taken by the Israeli government among with thousands of other buildings durnig Nakba.

"שינה נעימה ליהיא, שינה מתוקה יאיר"

כך מתחיל הטור של @OdehBisharat הבוקר ב @Haaretz בנושא הווילה של חנא סלאמה (حنّا سلامة)- מעון ראש ממשלת המעבר. pic.twitter.com/mLIh81lcJJ — Sheren Falah Saab شيرين فلاح صعب (@FalahSaab) July 4, 2022

Translation: "Have a nice sleep, Yair, sweet sleep". This is how the column of @OdehBisharat begins this morning in @Haaretz on the subject of the villa of Hanna Salameh (حنّا سلامة) - the residence of the Prime Minister of the transition."

About Yair Lapid:

Yair Lapid is an Israeli politician and former journalist who is the chairman of the centrist Yesh Atid, and became the 14th prime minister of Israel on 1 July 2022. He previously served as the alternate Prime Minister of Israel and Minister of Foreign Affairs from 2021 to 2022, according to Wikipedia.