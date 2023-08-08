Israeli model kicked out of Egyptian hotel

ALBAWABA - An Egyptian hotel has kicked out an Israeli model after figuring out her "nationality."

Israeli model Shay Zanco was enjoying a trip with American rapper Travis Scott when she was asked to immediately leave the hotel in Egypt.

In an interview with Jerusalem Post, the Israeli model said: "I was very stressed and felt really humiliated. I left the hotel straight to the airport and caught the only flight there was to Paris, even though I had a photo shoot in Barcelona."

During a trip to Cairo, Zanco was staying at the same hotel where the U.S. rapper was when hotel workers waited for her to step away from Travis Scott to ask her to immediately leave the hotel.

Israeli model Shay Zanco. (Instagram)

However, an Egyptian official from the Chamber of Hotel Establishments said that the decision came from the hotel itself and there were no decisions from the Ministry of Tourism or any Egyptian authority to prevent any nationality from entering hotels.

The official maintained that a possible punishment might be imposed against the Egytpian hotel for kicking out the Israeli model.

Mixed reactions surfaced on social media after the announcement of forcing an Israeli model out of a hotel in Cairo. Some called it anti-sematic, while other pro-Palestinian activists hailed the decision taken by the management of the hotel.

Yesterday, the Israeli model posted new photos on her official account on Instagram, in which she has more than 199,000 followers, showing Shay Zanco posed in front of the Great Sphinx of Giza.