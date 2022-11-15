Israeli women spotted next to Istanbul bomber, miraculously survive

ALBAWABA - A bomb blast in Turkey's busiest city was blamed on a Syrian refugee. But new information surfaced on Tuesday, pointing to two Israeli women having been in the vicinity of the explosion just before it happened.

Security cameras have spotted two Israeli women, identified as Natali Swissa and Or Atedgi, according to The Times of Israel. Both were walking beside the Istanbul bomber moments before the blast which killed eight people and injured 81 others.

تصدات الكاميرات امرأتين يهوديتين ظهرا بجانب منفذة التفجير في اسطنبول.



اسمائهم اور أتديجي وناتالي سفيسا. يعملون في الجيش الإسرائيلي المحتل.



انني لا اظن تواجدهم صدفة ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/fduDUQicbw — Muhammet Erdoğan 🇹🇷- محمد أردوغان (@Muhamed_Erdogan) November 14, 2022

Swissa said in an interview with the Ynet news site that both "were saved by a miracle, there’s no other way of putting it."

“We were exploring Taksim Square, going in and out of shops. It was all pretty mundane. It was very crowded. As we were leaving a shop we heard a huge explosion and saw a very big mushroom cloud. There was smoke everywhere,” she said.

A handful of Turkish and Iranian political activists speculated on social media sites that both women could be linked to the explosion.