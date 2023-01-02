  1. Home
  3. Italian theater cancels show of Putin-tattooed dancer

Published January 2nd, 2023 - 10:15 GMT
Ballet dancer
Ballet dancer Sergei Polunin. (Instagram/ @poluninink)

ALBAWABA - After a social media campaign and dozens of emails, an Italian theater announced the cancellation of a show for ballet dancer Sergei Polunin, who is a well-known proponent of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Polunin has multiple tattoos resembling Russian president Vladimir Putin. The dancer was born in Ukraine, but he has Russian and Serbian citizenships.

Originally, the dancer planned to perform at Arcimboldi Theater in Milan in 2019, but was then postponed to Jan. 28 and 29, 2023 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, an Italian newspaper reported.

Theater Director Gianmario Longoni explained the decision to cancel the show, saying: "There is no climate to represent an art show and draw the correct sensations from it. Perhaps the climate has changed forever."

Last September, Polunin was censured for performing a song dedicated to fallen Russian soldiers while wearing a military suit during his Uzbekistan tour.

