Italian theater cancels show of Putin-tattooed dancer

ALBAWABA - After a social media campaign and dozens of emails, an Italian theater announced the cancellation of a show for ballet dancer Sergei Polunin, who is a well-known proponent of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Polunin has multiple tattoos resembling Russian president Vladimir Putin. The dancer was born in Ukraine, but he has Russian and Serbian citizenships.

The Italian theaters Arcimboldi & La Fenice announced on Friday, Dec. 30, that they canceled the show of the pro-Russian dancer Sergei Polunin, who openly supported the aggression of the Russian regime, and emphasized that the theater strongly condemns Russia war against Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/QFmVmooJnt — Protas UA 🇺🇦 (@protasm19751) December 31, 2022

Originally, the dancer planned to perform at Arcimboldi Theater in Milan in 2019, but was then postponed to Jan. 28 and 29, 2023 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, an Italian newspaper reported.

Theater Director Gianmario Longoni explained the decision to cancel the show, saying: "There is no climate to represent an art show and draw the correct sensations from it. Perhaps the climate has changed forever."

Last September, Polunin was censured for performing a song dedicated to fallen Russian soldiers while wearing a military suit during his Uzbekistan tour.