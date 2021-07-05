Italy's New 2 Euros Coin Includes a Special "Grazie" Message But Is Still Controversial

  1. Home
Published July 5th, 2021 - 08:21 GMT
Italy's new two euros
Italy was amongst the first few countries in the world to experience a health crisis caused by the virus in March 2020. (Twitter: @wantedinrome)

In a kind gesture meant to thank medical and healthcare professionals for their hard work during the COVID-19 crisis that has hit Italy hard ever since the virus broke out in the spring of 2020, Italy has unveiled a new two-euro coin showing two medical staff members and the word "Grazie," Italian for "Thank you." However, the coin still sparked controversy online.

During the very first weeks of the global outbreak of the novel coronavirus, Italy was amongst the countries suffering severe cases daily and loosing thousands, thus making the whole world sympathize with its people.

So far, more than 4 million people in Italy have tested positive for COVID-19, of which more than 128,000 people lost their lives, especially elderly patients. 

Yet, the recovery of the whole nation over the past few months with the pandemic being under better control compared to the spring of 2020 have inspired authorities to take a decision to show appreciation to individuals who have put every effort to help rescue Italy out of the unprecedented health crisis; that is the country's medical and healthcare professionals. 

Featuring male and female medical professionals on a new 2-euro coin with a "Thank you" message in Italian, many people have celebrated the medical sector and its sacrifices for the country. The coin will be printed in about 3 million pieces and is expected to be traded with this summer.

However, some online commentators noted that the coin shows the male doctor in front of the female one and in a bigger size, which urged them to call for a more equal representation of women who had very equal contributions during the health calamity. 

Meanwhile, many counter-voices argued that the smaller portrayal of the woman is more linked to women being "relatively shorter than men," and that "it has nothing to do with equal representation."

