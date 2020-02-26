  1. Home
'It's a Manly Sport': Saudi Announces First Women's Football League But Not All Are Pleased

Riham Darwish

Published February 26th, 2020 - 07:01 GMT
The announcement stirred many mixed reactions but was perceived by many as one more step towards more gender equality in the country. (Twitter)

Two years after Saudi women were allowed to enter football stadiums, they are finally getting their own football league, according to the Saudi Sports for All Federation.

The announcement stirred a variety of reactions but was perceived by many as a step closer toward gender equality in the country that has loosened many of its restrictive policies that were widely regarded as unfair to women.

Translation: "Our country is proceeding with more progress despite all the criticism. Saudi women's empowerment continues to grant more confidence. The Saudi Sports for All Federation announces the launch of a women's league, in a great gesture towards each Saudi woman."

Saudi Arabia had long banned women from participating in public sports activities or even attending sports events in stadiums. In 2012, the country named two female athletes to take part in judo and running competitions during the Olympic games in London.

In 2018, the country witnessed several milestones in favor of women, including allowing women's presence in men's sports events and a long-awaited lift on women's driving. 

Translation: "It's official. The Saudi football federation launches a national women's football league next month. Are you excited?"

The most recent Saudi decision to inaugurate the first female football league was met with mixed reactions across social media platforms, with many people criticizing it citing customs and traditions, and arguing that "manly sports don't suit women."

Translation: "I don't think football suits women. Staying at home is better."

Translation: "I don't know what to say, but football is a manly game and not for women."

On the other hand many Saudi commentators welcomed the decision and expressed their support for women's participation in sports, saying that they are excited to attend their matches.

Translation: "We've had a women's basketball team, we've seen women athletes and women practicing martial arts. Why not? Sports are for everyone. Best of luck."

Translation: "A national football league for Saudi women has been announced today. I'm waiting for it and it will be my favorite game."

Translation: "I missed my chance. I used to play with my brothers as a forward but I don't play anymore, unfortunately."

Translation: "A childhood dream has finally come true."


© 2000 - 2020 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

