'It's a Manly Sport': Saudi Announces First Women's Football League But Not All Are Pleased

Two years after Saudi women were allowed to enter football stadiums, they are finally getting their own football league, according to the Saudi Sports for All Federation.

The announcement stirred a variety of reactions but was perceived by many as a step closer toward gender equality in the country that has loosened many of its restrictive policies that were widely regarded as unfair to women.

قافلة بلادنا الحضارية تسير رغم نبح المرجفين،تمكين المرأة السعودية يواصل منح المزيد من الثقة،انطلاق الدوري النسائي بمبادرة من الاتحاد السعودي للرياضة للجميع يضع وردة جميلة على برواز صورة كل سعودية 🌹🇸🇦#الاتحاد_السعودي_لكرة_القدم #دوري_كرة_قدم_للسيدات #هيئة_الرياضة pic.twitter.com/lle9VvItjB — هالة الناصر (@Halnasir) February 24, 2020

Translation: "Our country is proceeding with more progress despite all the criticism. Saudi women's empowerment continues to grant more confidence. The Saudi Sports for All Federation announces the launch of a women's league, in a great gesture towards each Saudi woman."

Saudi Arabia had long banned women from participating in public sports activities or even attending sports events in stadiums. In 2012, the country named two female athletes to take part in judo and running competitions during the Olympic games in London.

In 2018, the country witnessed several milestones in favor of women, including allowing women's presence in men's sports events and a long-awaited lift on women's driving.

رسمياً..



الإتحاد السعودي للرياضة يطلق دوري كرة القدم النسائي على المستوى المجتمعي الشهر القادم 😍



-هل أنتم مُتحمسون ؟ pic.twitter.com/6AI2yiZpKf — Gorgeous (@Gorgeous_ew) February 25, 2020

Translation: "It's official. The Saudi football federation launches a national women's football league next month. Are you excited?"

The most recent Saudi decision to inaugurate the first female football league was met with mixed reactions across social media platforms, with many people criticizing it citing customs and traditions, and arguing that "manly sports don't suit women."

كرة القدم ليسة مناسبة للمراءة فالبيت افظل لها — محمد الأحيمد (@M33JT) February 25, 2020

Translation: "I don't think football suits women. Staying at home is better."

والله مدري ايش اقول لكن الى اعرفو انو #كرة_القدم رجالية وليست للنساء#دوري_كرة_قدم_للسيدات — M. B. ❤️ (@nemo2022f50) February 24, 2020

Translation: "I don't know what to say, but football is a manly game and not for women."

On the other hand many Saudi commentators welcomed the decision and expressed their support for women's participation in sports, saying that they are excited to attend their matches.

شفنا فريق كرة سلّه نسائي وشفنا ألعاب قوى وألعاب دفاع عن النفس نسائية ...

ليه لا !!! الرياضة للجنسين وبالتوفيق

#دوري_كرة_قدم_للسيدات — Jaber💙 (@jaberdadi) February 25, 2020

Translation: "We've had a women's basketball team, we've seen women athletes and women practicing martial arts. Why not? Sports are for everyone. Best of luck."

#دوري_كرة_قدم_للسيدات #هيئة_الرياضة

اليوم تم تدشيـن كرة قدم للنساء وبيكووون دوري سـعودي لكرة قدم النـساء اني لمن المنتظريـن ومن ستكون لاعبتي المفضله💘 — حنـشٌ (@7__ansh) February 24, 2020

Translation: "A national football league for Saudi women has been announced today. I'm waiting for it and it will be my favorite game."

راحت علي كنت العب مع اخواني يحطوني راس حربه بس للاسف اعتزلت 👊🏻🤣#دوري_كرة_قدم_للسيدات — 💛💙🇸🇦fatimah ALi (@f6oom0707) February 25, 2020

Translation: "I missed my chance. I used to play with my brothers as a forward but I don't play anymore, unfortunately."

حلم طفولتي تحقق 😍 — A Rare gem (@A98jai) February 25, 2020

Translation: "A childhood dream has finally come true."