Japanese cartoon depicts future, compared to The Simpsons

Published May 1st, 2023 - 09:29 GMT
Japanese cartoon "The Many Dream Journeys of Meme." (Twitter/ @zaman_tv_)

ALBAWABA - An episode of the famous Japanese cartoon, called "Mīmu Iro Iro Yume no Tabi which means The Many Dream Journeys of Meme," resurfaced again online for depicting the future about 40 years ago.

The children's anime television series, which was first aired around four decades ago, depicted how life will be after the internet revolution.

In one of the episodes, the cartoon showcased online meetings such as Zoom and Google as well as remote work which people are performing at our time.

It further depicted apps and inventions such as Dropbox and PDF that people are commonly using at this time. The episode showcased online documents' signatures without the need to attend office.

On the other hand, many people questioned the ability of humans to depict future inventions and how close cartoons and other series and T.V. shows are to real life. While some claimed that it might be by chance.

Moreover, some people compared between the Japanese cartoon and the famous American series "The Simpsons" which is widely known to depict future incidents.

