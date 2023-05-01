Japanese cartoon depicts future, compared to The Simpsons

ALBAWABA - An episode of the famous Japanese cartoon, called "Mīmu Iro Iro Yume no Tabi which means The Many Dream Journeys of Meme," resurfaced again online for depicting the future about 40 years ago.

The children's anime television series, which was first aired around four decades ago, depicted how life will be after the internet revolution.

العمل عن بُعد في كرتون الأطفال "اسألوا لبيبة" الذي نشر قبل أكثر من ٤٠ عام!



برنامج اجتماعات فيديو شبيه ب Google Meet و Zoom وبرامج مشاركة الملفات شبيه ب Dropbox والتوقيع على الملفات PDF



البشر كانوا مبدعين في استشراف المستقبل 🦾 pic.twitter.com/asu2uvhXiR — وليد آسندر⚡ (@walidov) April 29, 2023

In one of the episodes, the cartoon showcased online meetings such as Zoom and Google as well as remote work which people are performing at our time.

It further depicted apps and inventions such as Dropbox and PDF that people are commonly using at this time. The episode showcased online documents' signatures without the need to attend office.

برنامج الأطفال التعليمي " إسألوا لبيبه" عرض على التلفزيون قبل ٤٠ سنه، يوضح الحال الذي سوف نكون عليه الآن pic.twitter.com/5tcZy7pVHR — تلفزيون زمان📺 (@zaman_tv_) April 30, 2023

On the other hand, many people questioned the ability of humans to depict future inventions and how close cartoons and other series and T.V. shows are to real life. While some claimed that it might be by chance.

Moreover, some people compared between the Japanese cartoon and the famous American series "The Simpsons" which is widely known to depict future incidents.