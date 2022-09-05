Jared Kushner Appears On Trip After Cancer Surgery

Despite accusations of using his health condition to promote his new memoir "Breaking History", the latest photos of Jared Kushner, former Senior Advisor to the White House and the son-in-law of former US President Donald Trump, made headlines as he appeared on a family beach trip a few days after undergoing a second surgery to treat his thyroid cancer.

Over the last few weeks, Jared Kushner's announcement of being diagnosed with thyroid cancer during his service in the White House in 2019 was met with major backlash, as many commentators believed the timing was meant to boost the sales of his memoir instead of delivering the news to the public.

Later in August, Jared Kushner made another announcement of undergoing a second surgery. Three weeks ago, the Daily Mail reported that he and Ivanka Trump were seen as they visited the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, where he is believed to receive treatment.

Following his second cancer surgery, photos of 41-years-old Jared Kushner and his family went viral online, showing them as they enjoyed some quality time in Miami, Florida.

The Kushners were also seen in another set of photos where they took a beach trip on a yacht in Miami. In these photos, Jared Kushner appeared with a bandage on his neck, which is believed to be linked to his most recent thyroid cancer surgery.