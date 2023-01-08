Jesus statue stirs controversy in Jordan

ALBAWABA - A statue of Jesus placed in Jordan's Fuheis town stirred debate on social media and forced authorities to move it.

President of Fuheis Youth Club Ayman Samawi revealed that Jesus' statue will be taken from its current place to a Christian cemetery, Jordan News reported.

نقل تمثال الفحيص من وسط المدينة الى المقبرة غدا بعد اعتراضات شعبية وردود فعل غاضبة pic.twitter.com/wkTFWQm5P1 — الأردنية نت (@alurdunyya) January 7, 2023

The mayor of Fuheis Omar Akroush denied being responsible for placing the statue and added that the municipal has no idea about it. He further emphasized that the statue of Jesus will be moved today.

Akroush spoke to Jordan's Saraya news that the statue was made by one of the sculptors and was given to one of the institutions, which left it on the road leading to its decided place.

نحن في زمن الدولة تتماهى وتستجيب فقط للتشدد

سواء ديني او اجتماعي

ولا أمل لسمو القانون



في وقت يتم تجاهل فيه مطالب شعبية عارمة بمراجعة أسعار المحروقات أو وقف اتفاقية الغاز مع العدو أو أي مطلب آخر، نجد الاستجابة سريعة لغضبة حول تمثال في مدينة الفحيص. — Hadeel A. Aziz هديل (@hadilaziz) January 7, 2023

Furthermore, the Fuheis Youth Club's head decried people who described the statue as an idol saying that it is a religious symbol which must be respected.

A Twitter user commented on relocating the statue of Jesus in Fuheis backlashing the government by saying they only respond quickly to such issues while they ignore people's calls to decrease fuel prices.