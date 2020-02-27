Joe Biden Under Fire for Claiming to Have Worked on Climate Deal With Dead Leader

  1. Home
Salam Bustanji

Published February 27th, 2020 - 02:30 GMT
Presidential candidate Joe Biden sparked controversy after he claimed to have worked on the Paris Climate Accord with former Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping, who died 19 years before the agreement was signed. 

The former vice president spoke at the College of Charleston as the Democratic presidential hopefuls prepare for Saturday's South Carolina primary, which the Biden campaign is hoping will supercharge his as-yet sluggish charge for the party nomination.

“One of the things I’m proudest of is getting passed, getting moved, getting in control of the Paris Climate Accord,” Biden told the crowd in a video circulating on Twitter.

“I’m the guy who came back after meeting with Deng Xiaoping and making the case that I believe China will join if we put pressure on them. We got almost 200 nations to join,” he said.

Only problem is Deng Xiaoping, China’s former paramount leader, died in 1997.

Over the past two weeks, Biden has repeatedly claimed he was cuffed in Soweto with the US ambassador for trying to visit Mandela at Robben Island Prison in the 1970s. 

But Andrew Young, the former US ambassador to the UN who traveled with Biden to South Africa, denied that ever happened. 

“No, I was never arrested and I don’t think he was, either,” Young, 85, told the New York Times.


