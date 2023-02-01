Jordanians decry rainbow-colored stairs in downtown

  1. Home
Published February 1st, 2023 - 11:46 GMT
colorful stairs
A colored stairs in Amman, Jordan. (Twitter/ @SaaidahYssar)

ALBAWABA - Jordanians shared a picture of colorful stairs in downtown Amman claiming it contains matching colors with the ones in the Pride flag that represents the LGBTQ+ community.

A person shared the picture of the rainbow-colored stairs and wrote: "Downtown!?"

The post gained huge interaction on Twitter with over 178.600 views and hundreds of likes, comments and retweets.

Many people commented denouncing Greater Amman Municipality for choosing colors similar to the ones used by the LGBTQ+ group saying Jordan is a conservative community and should never normalize such affairs.

Some highlighted that LGBTQ+ is being normalized by multiple western communities. However, Jordan and Middle Eastern countries should never follow their steps.

A group of people said we should be very careful to differentiate between the number of colors that exist in the Pride flag (six colors) from the ones in the natural rainbow or peace flag (seven colors).

A person allegedly said that these stairs were colored as part of a campaign to support graffiti designs and street art in Jordan.

