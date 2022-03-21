Jordanians Protest Yet Another 'Misogynistic' Ad

An ad appearing in public spaces in Jordan has stirred online debates as social media users called on the marketing campaign to remove the ad perceived as "offensive to women."

The ad promoting rice read "we promise you that you will not get divorced if you use our product."

Consequently, social media activists widely shared the photo condemning its message, which linked traditional roles assigned to women, such as cooking, to the sustainability of their marriages.

حكيت معهم تلفون. الموظف حكالي انهم شايفينه نكتة عادية غير مؤذية بس حكولي حيرجعو للإدارة يشوفو الموضوع يتأكدوا.



هاد رقمهم. مهم اكتر من حد يحكيلهم انه هالكلام مرفوض@Salmanims



0796272623 — Ala Hamdan • الاء حمدان (@AlaHamdann) March 20, 2022

Translation: "I called them and they told me they think it's a harmless joke and that they will discuss it again. Here is their number if you'd like to express your rejection of the ad."

Other users explained that they reached out to the manufacturing company and demanded changes to their marketing campaign. However, they were told that "it has been seen as a funny harmless joke," indicating no plans to make amendments.

معظم -اذا مو كل- الدعايات الي بتخص الطبخ والمطبخ موجهة فقط وحصرًا للنساء مدري ليش 😆 https://t.co/AhhEPto0g9 — Koya🌸 (@IIbam92) March 20, 2022

Translation: "Why is it that most, if not all, kitchen-related ads address women only?"

The rice ad is not the only example of misogynistic ads in Jordan over the last few years. Almost two years ago, a car ad appeared in the streets around Valentine's Day, hinting at men's ability to replace "her," without clarifying what the "her" referred to.

مصروفها كبير ؟

عينك على غيرها ؟

حاسس في أحلى منها ؟



تشويقة لأحد الإعلانات في شوارع عَمّان #الأردن قبل عيد الحب بعنوان #غيّرها ،، واللي زعلوا عليها كثير لأنهم إعتبروها إهانه للمرأة ،، لكن الحملة كانت إعلان لأحد سيارات #تويوتا



😅 pic.twitter.com/mDcC9wRDc6 — ‎هليّـل (@Helyyil) August 13, 2020

Translation: "She is demanding? You're interested in another? Do you think another one is more beautiful? This is the content of an ad appearing in Amman, Jordan prior to V-Day. It has been attacked as offensive to women but turns out it is for Toyota cars."

A few days later, the carmaker explained that their campaign referred to cars, not women as perceived by the society at large.