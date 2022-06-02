Will Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's Verdict Affect #MeToo Movement?

Ever since the start of the trial between the famous American actor Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard, feminists have been concerned about its negative side effects on women who are victims of domestic violence.

Multiple discussions have been swirling all over social media platforms among women's rights activists about whether this trial will change people's minds about survivors who share their own stories or weakens the beliefs in honesty of the #MeToo movement which supports females who were subjected to domestic violence and discourage them to speak up against abuse.

Let's make this very clear: every person and organisation that automatically sided with Amber Heard because she's female did a great disservice to #MeToo - not Johnny Depp. #BelieveAllWomen has always been problematic because there are male victims of abuse by women. #MenToo — Steven McCallum (@SMcCallum93) June 1, 2022

After the six-week trial, the jury found, on Wednesday, that Johnny Depp had been defamed by his ex-wife Amber Heard in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed where she claimed to be subjected to "domestic abuse".

Following the verdict, where the jury awarded Johnny Depp $15 million in compensatory and punitive damages and awarded Amber Heard $2 million in damages making Depp the winner as he was acquitted of Heard's accusations of being subjected to abuse during their marriage, rising debates have taken place on social media about who would now believe the survivors of such domestic violence?

This is NOT a setback for women. We still believe the victims, we just didn't believe YOU. #JusticeForJohhnyDepp #JohnnyDepp #TruthWins https://t.co/nvg3W4DCOO — Oceana (@oce4n4) June 1, 2022

'We still believe the victims, we just didn't believe YOU,' a person commented on Twitter regarding those who are now doubting the honesty of females speaking up about their experiences in face of domestic violence.

Another suggested that after the Amber-Johnny trial, a new #MenToo movement should be created to face women who falsely accuse 'innocent' men of abuse and to respond to laws suggesting that women are always right.

Johnny Depp is Innocent.

Amber Heard is Guilty.



NOW can we have a #MenToo dialogue rather than a #MeToo monologue?#AskingForMillionsofFriends https://t.co/aVr4dhDSfZ — Greg Ellis 🏴‍☠️ (@ellisgreg) June 2, 2022

Opinions have varied regarding Captain Jack Sparrow's star and his ex-wife's trial. However, most women's rights activists and advocates said that despite all the public outrage made in favor of the Johnny-Amber verdict; it should not affect at any point other women who participate in the #MeToo movement sharing their stories on domestic violence.