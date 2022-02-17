Jordan BDS: Calls to Boycott Two Israeli-Linked Events

Even though the peace treaty between Jordan and Israel was signed in 1994, ending hostilities between the two countries who share a lengthy border, the Jordanian public does not seem open to normalizing ties with Israelis.

The latest examples of Jordanian calls of boycott to events with Israeli participants can be tracked on Twitter where Jordanian social media users have been calling on one another to boycott the recently showing film with Israeli actress Gal Gadot who had served in the Israeli military for two years.

Jordanians refuse to see former Israeli Apartheid soldier Gal Gadot who has Palestinian blood on her hands on our cinema screens. No to the showing of Death on The Nile in Jordan #امنعوا_الفيلم_الصهيوني #التطبيع_خيانة@GrandCinemas_JO@TajCinemas@PrimeCinemasJo#BDS https://t.co/V7Jeyh6SFf — Abla Abdelhadi (@AblaAbdelhadi76) February 16, 2022

The movie which is based on Agatha Christie's book Death on the Nile has been allowed to screen in movie theaters in Jordan and other Middle Eastern countries, except for Lebanon and Kuwait.

Yet, online people encouraged movie enthusiasts to boycott the film that stars Gadot, who has been open and proud of her past role in the Israeli military that occupies Palestinian territories in the West Bank.

The ethnic cleansing of Palestine was fueled by Israeli massacres that killed civilians & spread fright & panic among Palestinians, forcing them to leave their homes behind. Is that how u reward them?#امنعوا_الفيلم_الصهيوني@GrandCinemas_JO@TajCinemas@PrimeCinemasJo@BDSJordan — Enas Hajeer (إيناس حجير) (@Enas_Hajeer) February 16, 2022

@PrimeCinemasJo @TajCinemas @GrandCinemas_JO Please ban #DeathOnTheNile from your theaters, We are boycotting it anyway. Gal Gadot served and still support Israeli military,which continues to oppress and murder the Palestinians on daily basis.#امنعوا_الفيلم_الصهيوني pic.twitter.com/hQOEGiWsxv — AlaZee (@Ala_Zenati) February 16, 2022

Moreover, online people shared the news that 13 Israelis have arrived in Jordan to take part at the Jordan Baja rally by the Red Sea, which prompted calls to boycott the two-day sports event held in the country for the first time.

الآن 13 صهيوني موجودين في أحد فنادق مدينة العقبة استعدادا للمشاركة في رالي باها التطبيعي الذي تقيمه اللجنة الأردنية لرياضة السيارت وبوجود رعاة أردنيين.

هؤلاء القتلة هم أفراد في جيش الاحتلال الصهيوني وشاركوا في ارتكاب المجازر بحق شعبنا الفلسطيني#اوقفوا_رالي_باها #التطبيع_خيانة pic.twitter.com/VTKN0NmoAB — Sameer Mashhour 🇯🇴🇵🇸 (@sameermashhour) February 16, 2022

Translation: "13 Zionists are now in Aqaba hotels in preparation for the Baja rally organized by Jordan Motorsport and sponsored by Jordanian businesses. They were members of the Israeli occupation army and took part in massacres against Palestinians."

Online people have been supporting the calls started by Jordan BDS using the hashtags #امنعوا_الفيلم_الصهيوني

#اوقفوا_رالي_باها.

Jordan BDS often plans demonstrations in the capital city of Amman to protest the Gas deal signed between the Jordanian government and Israel.