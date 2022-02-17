  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Jordan BDS: Calls to Boycott Two Israeli-Linked Events

Jordan BDS: Calls to Boycott Two Israeli-Linked Events

Published February 17th, 2022 - 07:19 GMT
Jordan BDS
Jordan and Israel signed the Wadi Araba Treaty in October 1994. (KHALIL MAZRAAWI/AFP)

Even though the peace treaty between Jordan and Israel was signed in 1994, ending hostilities between the two countries who share a lengthy border, the Jordanian public does not seem open to normalizing ties with Israelis.

The latest examples of Jordanian calls of boycott to events with Israeli participants can be tracked on Twitter where Jordanian social media users have been calling on one another to boycott the recently showing film with Israeli actress Gal Gadot who had served in the Israeli military for two years.

The movie which is based on Agatha Christie's book Death on the Nile has been allowed to screen in movie theaters in Jordan and other Middle Eastern countries, except for Lebanon and Kuwait.

Yet, online people encouraged movie enthusiasts to boycott the film that stars Gadot, who has been open and proud of her past role in the Israeli military that occupies Palestinian territories in the West Bank.

Moreover, online people shared the news that 13 Israelis have arrived in Jordan to take part at the Jordan Baja rally by the Red Sea, which prompted calls to boycott the two-day sports event held in the country for the first time. 

Translation: "13 Zionists are now in Aqaba hotels in preparation for the Baja rally organized by Jordan Motorsport and sponsored by Jordanian businesses. They were members of the Israeli occupation army and took part in massacres against Palestinians."

Online people have been supporting the calls started by Jordan BDS using the hashtags #امنعوا_الفيلم_الصهيوني
#اوقفوا_رالي_باها. 

Jordan BDS often plans demonstrations in the capital city of Amman to protest the Gas deal signed between the Jordanian government and Israel.

Tags:JordanIsraelBDSGal GadotJordan Baja

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...