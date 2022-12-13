Journalist alleges harassment in Hamas-linked institution

ALBAWABA - Palestinian journalist Maryam Khalil revealed a shocking harassment incident she was exposed to inside a Hamas-affiliated journalism institution in Turkey, one year after the event.

Khalil said that she sought to speak out for so long, but her family was the reason behind her silence. She explained that her family was anxious that she may be targeted, had she spoken out.

In her Facebook post, which received wide interaction, Maryam accused some of the press institution's officials of blatant blackmail, in exchange for work. She described that she has been working for over 10 years, but this is the first job where she was exposed to such a moral degeneracy.

In detail, the Palestinian journalist narrated that when she started her job at Quds Press she received big compliments for being a good worker and asserted that she was nice to everyone. However, one day she was told by one of the workers that she is in danger of losing her job without a warning.

When Khalil asked why, the deputy manager replied: "The smart girl is the one who knows how to please men in the office." He also insisted that if she wants to keep her job she must learn how to get along with her male managers.

تخوض الصحافية الفلسطينية #مريم_الخليل معركة ضد "المتسترين بغطاء الدين والقضية الفلسطينية"، بعد أن فضحت تعرّضها للتحرّش والابتزاز والتهديد داخل مؤسسة صحفية تابعة لـ#حركة_حماس في اسطنبول.

Maryam's story drew wide attention on social media, where some wondered why such an organization, which is supposed to be defending a main regional cause is corrupt. People's opinions varied on the matter as some showed support for the journalist asking her to take the institution to court so that the perpetrators would be punished. Others, however, failed to believe Maryam, accusing her of lying.