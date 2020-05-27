  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. #JusticeForCarolyn: The Truth Behind Accusing Trump of Murdering His Own Assistant 20 Yea…

#JusticeForCarolyn: The Truth Behind Accusing Trump of Murdering His Own Assistant 20 Years Ago

Riham Darwish

Riham Darwish

Published May 27th, 2020 - 07:05 GMT
#JusticeForCarolyn: The Truth Behind Accusing Trump of Murdering His Own Assistant 20 Years Ago
Posters praying for Carolyn Gombell flooded Twitter, despite the lack of her pictures. (Twitter: @donna_place)

Scrolling through Twitter this morning, you can easily notice the trending hashtag #JusticeForCarolyn demanding justice for "Donald Trump's personal assistant who was killed by him in October 2000."

The well-known Twitter account "God" launched a series of tweets narrating a story of what appears to be a first-degree murder of the personal assistant of the current US President, after allegedly "refusing to abort a pregnancy that followed an affair between the two".

Soon after publishing a thread with so many unverified details including what was labeled as a "fact" that her mother has an audio recording the night she "was killed," in which Carolyn reveals she was threatened by Trump, the hashtag #JusticeForCarolyn went viral.

The tweet which received massive attention in the span of a few hours was retweeted more than100k times, mentions former NYPD police chief Bernard Kerik as the one figure who helped "cover-up the crime." 

Social media users were quick to google Kerik; only to find out that Trump had pardoned him last February "after pleading guilty to charges of tax fraud and lying to White House officials." 

Yet, the lack of any previous accords of the story and God's tweet's timing following Donald Trump's tweets accusing former congressman and MSNBC host Joe Scarborough of killing a woman, who worked at his office named Lori Klausutis in 2001; suggest that the Carolyn Gombell story is actually a parody conspiracy theory aiming to use Donald Trump's technique of defaming well-known figures against him.

Mrs. Klausuti's family has written a letter to Twitter's Jack Dorsey asking him to take down Donald Trump's tweets that have been hurting his family with "baseless accusations" against Scarborough.


© 2000 - 2020 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...