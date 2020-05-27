JusticeForCarolyn: The Truth Behind Accusing Trump of Murdering His Own Assistant 20 Years Ago

Scrolling through Twitter this morning, you can easily notice the trending hashtag #JusticeForCarolyn demanding justice for "Donald Trump's personal assistant who was killed by him in October 2000."

Donald Trump killed his personal assistant, Carolyn Gombell, in October 2000. He strangled her because he'd gotten her pregnant and was threatening to tell the press. Then he bribed NYPD Police Chief Bernie Kierik to cover it up. IT'S TIME TO INVESTIGATE. #JusticeForCarolyn — God (@TheTweetOfGod) May 26, 2020

The well-known Twitter account "God" launched a series of tweets narrating a story of what appears to be a first-degree murder of the personal assistant of the current US President, after allegedly "refusing to abort a pregnancy that followed an affair between the two".

Soon after publishing a thread with so many unverified details including what was labeled as a "fact" that her mother has an audio recording the night she "was killed," in which Carolyn reveals she was threatened by Trump, the hashtag #JusticeForCarolyn went viral.

BREAKING: There are new calls to investigate @realDonaldTrump and @DonaldJTrumpJr for the first degree murder of Carolyn Gombell in October of 2000. Not even the President of the United States should be immune from murder charges. #JusticeForCarolyn



Who agrees? — Ms. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) May 26, 2020

The tweet which received massive attention in the span of a few hours was retweeted more than100k times, mentions former NYPD police chief Bernard Kerik as the one figure who helped "cover-up the crime."

Interesting.... Trump pardoned Kierik just this year...👇👇https://t.co/CsqdjjEXGg — TJ Melon (@tj_melon) May 26, 2020

Social media users were quick to google Kerik; only to find out that Trump had pardoned him last February "after pleading guilty to charges of tax fraud and lying to White House officials."

“The President of the United States has taken something that does not belong to him — the memory of my dead wife — and perverted it for perceived political gain.



My wife deserves better.”



~TJ Klausutis https://t.co/VD9EPu4jLu — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) May 27, 2020

Yet, the lack of any previous accords of the story and God's tweet's timing following Donald Trump's tweets accusing former congressman and MSNBC host Joe Scarborough of killing a woman, who worked at his office named Lori Klausutis in 2001; suggest that the Carolyn Gombell story is actually a parody conspiracy theory aiming to use Donald Trump's technique of defaming well-known figures against him.

Mrs. Klausuti's family has written a letter to Twitter's Jack Dorsey asking him to take down Donald Trump's tweets that have been hurting his family with "baseless accusations" against Scarborough.