Kemal Oglu says Turkish election unfair

ALBAWABA Kemal Kilicdaroglu said in his speech to his supporters, "These elections have shown the people's desire for a change in an authoritarian government."

He added that "the recent elections were the most unfair elections in years, and that the other candidate benefited from all the resources of the state."

Kemal Kilicdaroglu says Turkish election unfair https://t.co/VYzXT04r5v — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) May 29, 2023

The presidential hopeful's comments came after Mr Erdogan claimed victory in Turkey's election.

With 99.43% of the votes counted, preliminary official results announced by Turkey’s Supreme Election Council (YSK) on Sunday showed Erdogan winning with 52.14% of the votes, Kilicdaroglu received 47.86%.