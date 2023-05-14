The Kerala Story: Indian film stirs debate online

ALBAWABA - The Indian movie "The Kerala Story" has been trending on social media platforms days after its release with some people criticizing it for the religious thoughts it highlighted.

The Kerala Story film talks about the story of Hindu and Christian women who were forced into joining the Islamic State (ISIS) group.

Despite the huge fuzz the movie has created in the past week, the earnings it achieved have made headlines. According to BBC, analyst Taran Adarsh estimated that the Indian movie has earned more than 560m rupees ($6.8m, £5.4m) in five days.

Despite huge criticism the movie has created inside India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the film during his latest political rally. Meanwhile, some politicians decried "The Kerala Story" film and called it propaganda and accused the workers of the movie of trying to destroy religious harmony.

The director of the film posted on social media following the chaos the movie has created. He said: "More than 6000,000 people have seen this film so far in India.

A new chapter begins today. THE KERALA STORY is releasing more than 40-countries together."

He maintained: "More and more numbers are going to get added. More and more blessings, love and adulation will overwhelm us. We shall feel."

A video was shared online showing The Kerala Story actress, Adah Sharma singing Shiv Tandav song adding that it gives her energy to face bans amid the wide backlash.

About The Kerala Story film:

The Kerala Story is a new Indian Hindi-language drama film directed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. It stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani, and Siddhi Idnani.

The plot of the film follows the story of a group of women from Kerala who are converted to Islam and join the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS). The film focuses on the conspiracy theory of "love jihad", and "falsely" claims that thousands of women from Kerala joined ISIS and converted to Islam.