  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Queen Cleopatra critics call to boycott series

Queen Cleopatra critics call to boycott series

Published April 18th, 2023 - 08:31 GMT
Queen Cleopatra
Queen Cleopatra series. (Netflix poster)
Highlights
Queen Cleopatra is set to be released on May 15.

ALBAWABA - Netflix's latest series Queen Cleopatra continued to make headlines a week after releasing its trailer after it clearly portrayed Cleopatra as a black woman. 

Also ReadHow many languages did Cleopatra speak?How many languages did Cleopatra speak?

Netflix said on Wednesday that it is releasing a new documentary about the life of Queen Cleopatra but with one significant change, her ethnicity. 

The Netflix trailer stirred controversy on social media where people discussed the ethnicity of the latest Egyptian pharaoh. Many discussions were made online as some people criticized Netflix for changing the identity of Queen Cleopatra and said that she was well-known to be of Greek origin.

Critics abolished the possibility that Queen Cleopatra could be black adding that according to historic references, she had wheat skin but was closer to white. Some called to boycott the series.

Netflix was also widely accused of "blackwashing" one of Egypt’s most famous historical figures.

Scholars generally identify Cleopatra as essentially of Macedonian Greek ancestry with some Persian and Sogdian Iranian ancestry.

A petition was released on the "Change.org" website calling Netflix and producers to stop the Queen Cleopatra series. At least 150,000 signed the petition which was removed from the site for violating the terms.

About Netflix's Queen Cleopatra

Netflix's series Queen Cleopatra, produced by Jada Pinkett Smith, talks about the life of the monarch who served as the last pharaoh of Egypt. Queen Cleopatra is set to be released on May 15.

The documentary details her life as a "warrior" and a ruler of "unparalleled power," according to the trailer. It also highlights Cleopatra's relationship with Julius Caesar, who acknowledged her as "one of the best-educated women in the Mediterranean" and Mark Antony, who she used to "protect herself and her country," according to commentators.

Tags:Queen CleopatraNetflixseries

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...