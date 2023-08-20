Kill Syrian get Bitcoin! Turkish website stirs controversy

ALBAWABA - Social media users have been widely sharing an alleged Turkish website promoting the killing of Syrians for a bounty.

According to rumors, a website called Syrians was launched in Turkey allegedly offering a prize for those who are involved in killing Syrians or cutting parts of their bodies.

In the picture shared with the allegations, a "Rewarding System" is written above in Turkish, while small bounties for any act of violence against Syrians are divided the following: "$3000 for killing a Syrian man, $2000 for killing a Syrian woman, $1000 for cutting a hand or a leg or for a head of a Syrian national."

What was more shocking for human rights activists was that in the same photo, a bounty of $1,500 was allegedly set for any person who kills a Syrian child.

Below the image, the phrase "Payment via Bitcoin" was read as some claimed that the exchange of the cryptocurrency is not purchased by the government so it could be the "safest way" to not be questioned by the Turkish government.

الحمد لله بعد متابعة عدة أشخاص تبين أن الخبر غير صحيح فعلياً " ليس هنالك موقع " هذا خبر جميل ولكن الخبر السيء أنهم نشروها بهدف إخافة السوريين وتهديهم ولا نستبعد أن تبدأ الفكرة بالانتشار في أوساطهم فالعنصريين أنواع والتعليقات على الصورة كانت مرعبة.. نتمنى أن لا تصل إلى هذا https://t.co/ViHcRinTFi — مُضَر | Modar (@ivarmm) August 19, 2023

However, an activist, who first shared the photo showing the bounties for "killing Syrians", have reshared a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, saying that after research it turned out that the news about the alleged Turkish website is "FAKE" and it only meant to scare Syrians.

Advocates have widely shared their theories about spreading news about a Turkish website calling for killing Syrians for a bounty, some claimed that it was due to rising racist attacks against Syrians and Arabs in Turkey, while others allegedly said that it was to pressure and push Syrians to go back to Damascus.