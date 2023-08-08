Killer of Yemeni girl Haneen gets death sentence

ALBAWABA - Yemeni court sentenced on Monday a man, who was accused of murdering a little girl called Haneen Bakri, to death, local media reported.

Aden court has given Hussein Muhammad Hussein Harhara a death sentence in the case of killing Yemeni girl Haneen Bakri.

The attacker committed his crime during Eid Al-Adha and killed the little Yemeni girl in a crime that angered many human rights activists in the country.

Furthermore, the man will be shot to death according to the court rule as he was also accused of attempting to kill the victim's sister as well.

والد الطفلة حنين البكري

يشكر القضاء وكل من حضر وتفاعل مع قضية الطفلة حنين وطالب بالقصاص ويحيا العدل يحيا العدل pic.twitter.com/TtUxa6l7iv — حسين عاطف جابر (@hussein_bn_atef) August 7, 2023

Advocates celebrated the court rule on Monday saying that justice has finally taken its path in the Yemeni girl Haneen Bakri's case. They also hoped that the court rule will give a lesson to many others who think of committing the same crime in the future and will make them think of the consequences.

Last June, Haneen Bakri, was killed and her sister, Rawya, was injured, after the accuser shot the car of the two girls' father, in the city of Mansoura, north of Aden. The attacker took his gun and shot the car of the two girls resulting in the death of Haneen after a dispute between him and the girls' father over a traffic accident.