Yemeni boy 'dies' after brutal attack in Turkey

ALBAWABA - Unconfirmed reports claimed that a Yemeni boy was killed after being brutally attacked by a group of people in Turkey. The incident has caused wide controversy on social media as Turk attacks against Arabs are on the rise.

A video showing around 50 people in Turkey attacking a 15-year-old Yemeni boy and a family member has gone viral on social media and triggered a wave of anger.

The attack, which took place on Monday night, against the Yemeni boy Firas Al-Nahari took place in a residential neighborhood in Istanbul while he was playing football.

وفاة طفل يمني الجنسية بعد اعتداء جماعي عليه في تركيا حيث تم نقل الطفل للمستشفى وادخل للعناية المركزة من بعدها فارق الحياة نتيجة الإصابات .. كما هو منقوول pic.twitter.com/1A1xCDeqvy — حمد🇶🇦 (@Hamad4qtr) August 2, 2023

Some people said that the altercation happened due to an old dispute between a Yemeni boy and another Turkish child.

The Yemeni Embassy in Turkey has released a statement confirming that the assault happened after a dispute between the Yemeni boy and a Turkish child. The Yemeni Ambassador to Turkey Muhammad Salih visited the house of the Yemeni boy and confirmed that the embassy will take all legal actions to defend the teen and his family.

Despite social media rumors that the Yemeni boy died after the attack, the embassy's statement read that the ambassador visited the family's house and checked the 15-year-old's health condition and showed support to the boy and his family.

The Embassy further clarified that the Turkish authorities have arrested the attacker and that now he is under investigation.

Statement by the Yemeni Embassy in Turkey after assault on Yemeni boy (Twitter)

Following the brutal attack, Tarik visited the famous Crystal Complex in Istanbul, where the assault incident against the teenager took place.

Another video was also shared online showing some Turks attacking a Kuwaiti child who was accompanied by his family in Turkey.

Nevertheless, another incident took place against a Syrian national in Turkey in which a Turkish person attacked and killed the Syrian seller.