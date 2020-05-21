The Killing of a Muslim Teenager in the UK Reignites Online Shia-Sunni Rivalry

News of the killing of a Muslim young student in Blackburn last Sunday has sent shock waves across the local and Muslim communities in the UK.

I’m deeply pained over what appears to be the targeted murder of a Muslim woman named Aya Hachem.



I’m further disgusted at the Sunni Muslims demonizing Aya because she was a Shia Muslim. Shame on you. Have some fear of God if your profess to be Muslim.https://t.co/c1Syv8RQJq — Qasim Rashid for Congress (@QasimRashid) May 20, 2020

19-year-old Lebanese-born Aya Hachem was shot dead while walking towards a grocery store earlier this week.

According to police's initial reports, the young law student at the University of Salford was "not the intended target," yet the police reported arresting several people who might be linked to the attack.

Immediate responses among the Muslim community grieved the loss of Aya, with many expressing their fear that the attack is another Islamophobic one.

💔Aya Hachem,19 shot dead grocery shopping for her dad in #Ramadan. This makes me so angry! Pls give police info for #Blackburnshooting Call 101/Quote no 817



No major press coverage? If it were #Muslim attacker incident,headlines would be full of'Terrorist' #Islamophobia #RIPAYA pic.twitter.com/a9nLkMaAnb — Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu (@SholaMos1) May 18, 2020

However, some online commentators reported that after details explaining that Aya belongs to the Shitte minority of Islam were revealed, many Sunni Muslims seemed less interested in her tragedy. They also noted that a good number of Sunni Muslims withdrew donations they had made earlier in support of Aya's grieving family.

Some users even suspected that Aya could have been a victim of Sunni discrimination against Shia Muslims.

So now that ya'll know that Aya Hachem is Shia, you all backing out. That's completely disgusting. How did you guys even fast this month with that type of mentality? But its all good, Shia3at Ali always find our way to protect our own — Moe Safa (@moesafa) May 19, 2020

For years, the rivalry between Sunni and Shitte Muslims has often surfaced in many online discussions, especially as each group continues to blame the other for the killing of notable historical figures in Islam, most notably the 680 AD Battle of Karbala.

Is this Sunni-Shia beef really necessary on Twitter when Aya Hachem's family are grieving? Couldn't people have maintained a dignified silence until she is laid to rest at least? — Roshan M Salih (@RmSalih) May 20, 2020

It's argued that political competition between leading Sunni and Shiite religious states, specifically Saudi Arabia and Iran has been fueling the deepening divisions between the two religious groups, particularly after Saudi Arabian prominent clerics repetitively suggested that Shitte Muslims "might not qualify as Muslims after all."