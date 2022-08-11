Kim Jong-Un's Sister Hints He Contracted COVID19

Despite strict closures in North Korea and reports of extreme caution by the country's leader Kim Jong-Un, his influential sister Kim Yo-jong has stated that her brother among millions of people in the country "came down with high fever", which has been interpreted as the COVID19 virus.

During remarks she delivered during a meeting with medical workers and scientists in the capital city of Pyongyang on Wednesday, Kim Yo-jong urged officials to start easing preventative restrictions imposed following the COVID19 outbreak at the start of 2020, hailing her country's performance amid the crisis.

KCNA published remarks by, Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, that mentions KJU suffering from high fever at some point in the past during the country's anti-epidemic work. No detail beyond that. — Vincent Lee (@Rover829) August 10, 2022

Kim Yo-jong added that North Korea has miraculously succeeded in protecting lives, pointing to the 74 deaths officially announced due to the pandemic.

Moreover, the sister of North Korea's leader accused South Koreans of flying leaflets over her country, ones that were filled with the virus, to wreak havoc in the country led by her family since 1966.

Did Kim Jong-Un Contract COVID19?

"Even though he was seriously ill with a high fever, he could not lie down for a moment thinking about the people he had to take care of until the end in the face of the anti-epidemic war" - Kim Yo-jong

Yet, online people noted that Kim Yo-jong remarks included a hint that may have disclosed that the country's 38-years-old leader, Kim Jong-Un was among those who contracted COVID19, after which he "was seriously ill with high fever".