  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Kim Jong-Un's Sister Hints He Contracted COVID19

Kim Jong-Un's Sister Hints He Contracted COVID19

Riham Darwish

Riham Darwish

Published August 11th, 2022 - 07:37 GMT
Kim Jong-Un's Sister Hints He Contracted COVID19
People sit near a screen showing a news broadcast at a train station in Seoul on May 12, 2022, of North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un appearing in a face mask on television for the first time to order nationwide lockdowns after the North confirmed its first-ever Covid-19 cases. (Photo by Anthony WALLACE / AFP)

Despite strict closures in North Korea and reports of extreme caution by the country's leader Kim Jong-Un, his influential sister Kim Yo-jong has stated that her brother among millions of people in the country "came down with high fever", which has been interpreted as the COVID19 virus.

Also ReadKim Jong-Un Reportedly Ordered the Killing of All Cats and PigeonsKim Jong-Un Reportedly Ordered the Killing of All Cats and Pigeons

During remarks she delivered during a meeting with medical workers and scientists in the capital city of Pyongyang on Wednesday, Kim Yo-jong urged officials to start easing preventative restrictions imposed following the COVID19 outbreak at the start of 2020, hailing her country's performance amid the crisis.

Kim Yo-jong added that North Korea has miraculously succeeded in protecting lives, pointing to the 74 deaths officially announced due to the pandemic.

Moreover, the sister of North Korea's leader accused South Koreans of flying leaflets over her country, ones that were filled with the virus, to wreak havoc in the country led by her family since 1966.

Also ReadKim Jong-Un Reportedly Ordered the Killing of All Cats and Pigeons'RIP Kim Jong-Un, Dying for the Sixth Time This Year': Has His Sister Been Spreading Death Rumors?

Kim Jong-un covid

Source: Twitter

Did Kim Jong-Un Contract COVID19?

"Even though he was seriously ill with a high fever, he could not lie down for a moment thinking about the people he had to take care of until the end in the face of the anti-epidemic war" - Kim Yo-jong

Yet, online people noted that Kim Yo-jong remarks included a hint that may have disclosed that the country's 38-years-old leader, Kim Jong-Un was among those who contracted COVID19, after which he "was seriously ill with high fever".

Tags:Kim Jong-unCOVID19North Korea

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...