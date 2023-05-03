King Charles' life threatened after Buckingham Palace attack

ALBAWABA - Fears about the safety of King Charles III grew after the British police arrested a man outside Buckingham Palace on Tuesday for throwing suspected shotgun cartridges days before the coronation.

Metropolitan Police said that a precautionary controlled explosion was carried out outside the palace, and a man was arrested with suspicion of the possession of an offensive arm after a knife was found near him.

The police said that it is not treating the incident as terror-related but as an isolated mental health incident.

One week to go!



As Their Majesties’ Coronation draws closer, a new picture has been shared of The King and The Queen Consort in the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace. Taken by Hugo Burnand. pic.twitter.com/rECK5i04hK — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 28, 2023

King Charles and Queen Camilla were not at the residence at the time of the attack. However, Camilla's grandchildren were seen arriving at Buckingham Palace hours before the incident.

British people questioned on social media whether King Charles' coronation will be delayed over fears about his life and the lives of many world leaders that are expected to attend the huge event.

Many figures are attending King Charles' coronation which is scheduled to take place on May 6 including French President Emmanuel Macron, U.S. President Joe Biden, King Abdullah II of Jordan, and King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain.

Some people commented on social media that the United Kingdom will possibly increase the number of security forces during King Charles' coronation after the incident to prevent the possibility of any unexpected turn in events.

Britain's Charles III, 74, became the king of the U.K. shortly after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 8, 2022, at the age of 96.