Koshary could be considered Russian! Moscow embassy stirs debate

ALBAWABA - Russian embassy stirred debate on Facebook after posting about Egypt's most traditional dish "Koshary". The embassy claiming that Koshary can be considered a Russian cuisine in terms of ingredients.

The Russian embassy in Egypt said: "For example, not only cereals are imported from Russia, but also brown and yellow lentils, flaxseeds, chickpeas, coriander and sunflower oil." However, Embassy confirmed that Koshary is an Egyptian dish in its soul.

Furthermore, the embassy also allegedly said that Egypt's imports of Russian sunflower oil increased by 40 times in the past 20 years.

Egyptians showed mixed reactions to the post shared by the Russian embassy as opinions split between denunciation and mockery. A person commented: "As an Egyptian citizen I strongly disagree with this post."

Another said: "I call Russian restaurants to add Koshary as a main dish." "Who hacked the Russian embassy's account?" a commentator jokingly added.

Koshary is an Egyptian national dish and a widely popular street food. It contains pasta, rice and brown lentils, and is topped with a zesty tomato sauce, garlic vinegar and garnished with chickpeas and crispy fried onions.