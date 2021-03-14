The Kushner Book On How Jared Was The Trump Era's Hero Will Come Out Soon

Months after leaving the White House for good, Donald Trump's son-in-law and former senior advisor Jared Kushner is reportedly writing a new book, one that is suspected to be promoting the 40-year-old businessman and real estate agent as an American hero.

Dear publishers,



If you are considering a book from Jared Kushner something is horribly off with your personal ethics and corporate responsibility.



Just watch his videos about #COVID19, the border or a host of other issues where his serial lies and failure to act killed people. — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) March 10, 2021

Last week, Reuters reported that a source has confirmed Kushner's plans to write a new book, one that will heavily detail Kushner's involvement in issues related to Israel and the Middle East.

Between 2017-2021, Jared Kushner and his father in law, the US 45 president have faced criticism for involving the not-so-political Kushner in almost every domestic and international issue, especially his role as a chief Middle East adviser, during which Kushner was clearly supporting figures he had close personal relationships with, namely, the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman amid the Khashoggi killing, in addition to the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whose relationship with the Kushner family dates back to the 1990s.

Title your book "crimes I committed while in the white house." https://t.co/G85H1uBRf2 — Bobbyjean9 (@Bobbyjean91) March 11, 2021

A book ABOUT Jared Kushner might be interesting. A book BY Jared Kushner would be fiction. — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) March 10, 2021

Moreover, Jared Kushner's proposed Mideast Peace Plan was met with a lot of suspicion by experts who accused him of "lack of experience on the matter," to which he responded by saying that "his plan provides the region with what experts with decades of experiences had failed to present."

Ohhhh did y’all hear that Jared Kushner is writing a book on how he secretly saved America? 🤣🤣🤣 Can’t make this shite up! 🤢 — It's me, Shannalicious. 🍁 (@shannadelicacy) March 13, 2021

Jared Kushner to write book on White House and Middle East work - but will NOT dish on life with Ivanka https://t.co/Hwd6uV28PX — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) March 11, 2021

Yet, sources believe that Kushner's upcoming book will be aimed to shed the light on the achievements Kushner believes had made during his tenure in the White House, especially the Abraham Accords between Israel and several Arab states, including the UAE and Bahrain.