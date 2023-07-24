Kyiv official unveils Russia-Ukraine war end date

  1. Home
Published July 24th, 2023 - 06:15 GMT
Ukraine war
A Ukrainian serviceman of an air reconnaissance squad of the 45th Brigade prepares to launch a Leleka reconnaissance UAV on a position in Donetsk region on June 27, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Genya SAVILOV / AFP)

ALBAWABA - As the war in Ukraine is entering its 18th month, an Ukranian top official is now seeing an end to the war.

In an interview with CNN, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleskii Reznikov predicted that the Russia-Ukraine war will be ending soon.

During the talk, a CNN reporter said that Reznikov has a specific date predicting when will Ukraine become a NATO member. 

The Ukrainian official said that it will be a political decision after Kyiv's victory in the war against Russia. 

The Defense Minister said that Ukraine will be joining NATO next summer and it will happen right after the country "win the war," which began on Feb. 24, 2022.

According to Ukrainian Defense Minister Reznikov, he said that NATO membership means an end to the Russian war in Ukraine saying he forecasts the end of the invasion in a year.

In 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a "special military operation" in Kyiv during a televised speech and declared Donetsk and Luhansk as independent regions.

