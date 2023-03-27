  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Lebanese man kills wife while kids watching

Lebanese man kills wife while kids watching

Published March 27th, 2023 - 07:16 GMT
Lebanese woman
(Shutterstock)
Highlights
The husband fled crime scene with his three kids.

ALBAWABA - Lebanese man killed his wife Zainab Zaiter on early Saturday in front of their children in the Choueifat region.

Also ReadA Woman Killed by Her Policeman Husband Sparks Outrage in TunisiaA Woman Killed by Her Policeman Husband Sparks Outrage in Tunisia

Ten bullets crossed the victim's body, causing disfigurement in her face, as some of them entered her eyes and head.

The 26-year-old Lebanese woman, who was a mother of three kids, was buried in Hayy al-Salam cemetery in Lebanon, local media reported.

According to some neighbors, Hasan Zaiter received many calls from an unknown person who was telling him that his wife was cheating on him. They added that the husband has been suffering from several neurological disorders for a long time.

While others said that the victim's husband found a picture of his wife "without a hijab," so he "lost his mind" and killed her.

Lebanese police issued a search and investigation report against the husband who took his three kids and disappeared after the murder.

A video was shared online allegedly showing the brother of Zainab opening the shop that belongs to Hasan as a way to support his brother-in-law in his horrific crime.

Tags:Lebanese womanLebanoncrimeMurderWomen's rights

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...