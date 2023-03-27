Lebanese man kills wife while kids watching

ALBAWABA - Lebanese man killed his wife Zainab Zaiter on early Saturday in front of their children in the Choueifat region.

Ten bullets crossed the victim's body, causing disfigurement in her face, as some of them entered her eyes and head.

قتلت اللبنانية زينب زعيتر فجر يوم السبت الماضي في مدينة الشويفات على يد زوجها المدعو حسن موسى زعيتر، حيث قام الأخير بإطلاق حوالى عشر رصاصات باتجاه زوجته، أمام أعين أطفالها، فأرداها قتيلةً ومشوهة المعالم جراء تعرضها لعيار ناريّ في منطقة الرأس والعينين. #شريكة_ولكن #لبنان pic.twitter.com/J0TxLkySRv — شريكة ولكن - Sharika wa Laken (@Sharika_walaken) March 26, 2023

The 26-year-old Lebanese woman, who was a mother of three kids, was buried in Hayy al-Salam cemetery in Lebanon, local media reported.

According to some neighbors, Hasan Zaiter received many calls from an unknown person who was telling him that his wife was cheating on him. They added that the husband has been suffering from several neurological disorders for a long time.

While others said that the victim's husband found a picture of his wife "without a hijab," so he "lost his mind" and killed her.

واحد من بيت زعيتر قتل زوجته، أم ولاده، بعشر طلقات. وفي ناس من العشيرة عم ينشرو فيديو ل خي الضحية عم يفتح قهوة القاتل كدلالة إنو ما في أي تار أو مشكلة بيناتن بعد الجريمة لأن قال "غسلّو عارو" ولو ما هو قتل زوجته كان الخي مفروض يقتلا!!!!! وإنو رواق حياة الجاني تكمل عادي وما حدا يحكي… pic.twitter.com/X5JljJrqUK — Mariam Seif (@MariamSeif) March 26, 2023

Lebanese police issued a search and investigation report against the husband who took his three kids and disappeared after the murder.

A video was shared online allegedly showing the brother of Zainab opening the shop that belongs to Hasan as a way to support his brother-in-law in his horrific crime.