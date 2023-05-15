Lebanese man set puppy on fire

ALBAWABA - Beta, the first animal shelter in Lebanon, shared a video of a man setting alight a small puppy triggering angry reactions who described him as a "heartless person."

The video was also shared by Bachir Khodr, the governor of Baalbeck and Hermel, who confirmed that the horrific crime took place in the town of Al-Jubaniyyah, in Baalbeck, northeast of Beirut.

عطفاً على خبر احراق شاب لجرو،

تبيّن ان الجريمة حصلت في بلدة الجوبانية-بعلبك وليس الرام.

تم الإستماع لإفادة والده في المخفر، وتم تسطير مذكرة جلب بحق الفاعل من قبل المدعي العام البيئي.#بشير_خضر https://t.co/8WAAaEmxLj — Bachir Khodr (@BachirKhodr) May 15, 2023

(Graphic content showing a puppy on fire)

According to the governor, the father of the person who set the puppy on fire was called to the police station where he made a report about the incident.

The police added that the Environmental Public Prosecutor issued a subpoena in the name of his son as well.

The burning of the puppy has triggered wide controversy in Lebanon especially after some people shared photos of the man, taken from his social media where he posed with armed and weapons.

Khdor posted: "These brutal and barbaric practices must be put to an end by amending the Penal Code to make the punishment commensurate with the crime."

Many people took to social media to decry the man's action calling Lebanese authorities to implement the toughest punishment and to issue new regulations to curb such actions.