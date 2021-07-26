Lebanese Man Shoots 15 Bullets at Wife: Here's Why

  1. Home
Published July 26th, 2021 - 06:48 GMT
woman killed using 15 bullets in Lebanon
(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

Lebanese man killed his wife by shooting 15 bullets at her in Borj El Brajneh camp, southern Beirut, Lebanon on July, 22nd.

The Lebanese woman, Najah Obaid, has taken a subsistence from an organization and donated some of the un-needed items to her poor neighbours; which made her husband angry.

According to local sources, the husband took his military machine gun and shot 15 bullets at his 48-year-old wife.

Najah Obaid works as a house cleaner to support her family and her unemployed husband.

The incident happened in Borj El Brajneh camp. The father is believed to have committed the murder in front of his two 7 and 4 year old daughters.

Social media users have denounced the murder of the husband as some revealed a new crime added to Lebanon's domestic violence. While others tweeted: "He will be Jailed for a couple of years and then gets out for his good behavior in jail."

Researches find that domestic violence have risen by about 50% in Lebanon following the current economic crisis and the novel coronavirus.

