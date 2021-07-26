Lebanese Man Shoots 15 Bullets at Wife: Here's Why

Lebanese man killed his wife by shooting 15 bullets at her in Borj El Brajneh camp, southern Beirut, Lebanon on July, 22nd.
The Lebanese woman, Najah Obaid, has taken a subsistence from an organization and donated some of the un-needed items to her poor neighbours; which made her husband angry.
“نجاح عبيد قتلت على يد زوجها ب ١٥ رصاصة ب برج البراجنة، لانها وزعت من اعاشة استلمتها عل الجيران. نجاح كانت تشتغل بتنظيف البيوت لتعيل عائلتها وزوجها العاطل عن العمل….خبروا الدني كلها..” #لبنان #اوقفوا_قتل_النساء— alia awada (@AlyaAwada) July 22, 2021
عن فرح ابي مرشد. pic.twitter.com/O9GFqDzPWw
According to local sources, the husband took his military machine gun and shot 15 bullets at his 48-year-old wife.
Najah Obaid works as a house cleaner to support her family and her unemployed husband.
مسا الخير. قتلت السيدة نجاح عبيد على يد زوجها ب ١٥ رصاصة، لأنها وزعت على الجيران بعض من الإعاشة التي حصلت عليها. قتلها عادي، بكرا بينحبس ٣ سنين بيطلع بحسن سلوك.— layal h (ليال حداد) (@layalhaddad) July 22, 2021
The incident happened in Borj El Brajneh camp. The father is believed to have committed the murder in front of his two 7 and 4 year old daughters.
Social media users have denounced the murder of the husband as some revealed a new crime added to Lebanon's domestic violence. While others tweeted: "He will be Jailed for a couple of years and then gets out for his good behavior in jail."
Researches find that domestic violence have risen by about 50% in Lebanon following the current economic crisis and the novel coronavirus.
