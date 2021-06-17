Murdered in Cold Blood! Jordanian Rania Al-Abadi Killed Over University Grades

Rania Al-Abadi is a 21-year-old Joranian girl who was killed by her father for receiving low grades and failing one course in the university.

According to media sources, Rania’s father was terrified that she would lose her university scholarship due to her low grades. In horrific details, the dad, Radwan Al-Ubade, beat her to death using an electric wire yesterday.

a woman named rania was murdered yesterday, all because she failed a uni subject, her father beat her up to death, her family’s claiming she fell of the balcony. Another girl added to the list of murdered in Jordan, when will change happen?! #رانيا_العبادي — sara (@sarashitweets) June 16, 2021

Rania’s friend revealed that she was always complaining about her father’s violence and continuous abuse. She added that in the last couple of months the victim was complaining of sleeplessness due to over-studying as she feared her father would beat her up over her grades.

According to her neighbours, screaming voices were heard in the victim’s house, they tried to intervene, but her father refused.

When will we ever stop hearing such stories?

Scary world!

"بأي ذنب قُتلت"#رانيا_العبادي

Rania arrived to the hospital in a critical condition as she was transferred after 4 hours of continuous bleeding.

#رانيا_العبادي



Rania Abbadi (21y) #رانيا_العبادي was beaten to death in Jordan today because she failed a college subject. the killer? her own father.



We demand justice for Rania!



In contrast look at her last merciful words about her family:

Social media activists demanded Justice for Rania and remembered other females who were killed by their families including Ahlam, the JU girl and Israa Ghrayeb; the Palestinian girl from Bethlehem.