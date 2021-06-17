  1. Home
  Murdered in Cold Blood! Jordanian Rania Al-Abadi Killed Over University Grades

Murdered in Cold Blood! Jordanian Rania Al-Abadi Killed Over University Grades

Sally Shakkour

Published June 17th, 2021 - 06:44 GMT
Jordanian Rania was killed over her low university grands that could lead her to lose her scholarship.
Stop the violence against women. (Shutterstock/ File)
Jordanian Rania was killed over her low university grades that could lead her to lose her scholarship.

Rania Al-Abadi is a 21-year-old Joranian girl who was killed by her father for receiving low grades and failing one course in the university.

According to media sources, Rania’s father was terrified that she would lose her university scholarship due to her low grades. In horrific details, the dad, Radwan Al-Ubade, beat her to death using an electric wire yesterday.

Rania’s friend revealed that she was always complaining about her father’s violence and continuous abuse. She added that in the last couple of months the victim was complaining of sleeplessness due to over-studying as she feared her father would beat her up over her grades.

 According to her neighbours, screaming voices were heard in the victim’s house, they tried to intervene, but her father refused. 

Rania arrived to the hospital in a critical condition as she was transferred after 4 hours of continuous bleeding.

Social media activists demanded Justice for Rania and remembered other females who were killed by their families including Ahlam, the JU girl and Israa Ghrayeb; the Palestinian girl from Bethlehem.

