Lebanese student dies following class' ceiling collapse

Lebanese student Maggie Mahmoud died after the ceiling collapsed inside her class at a Tripoli school on Wednesday.

The 16-year-old schoolgirl died shortly while in her school after the collapse of the ceiling causing a major storm on social media.

The hashtag '#ماغي_حمود - Maggie Mahmoud' has been trending as people widely decried the incident in Jabal Mohsen distract following the Lebanese student's death.

'Who's responsible for her death?' social media users debate while blaming their 'corrupt' government for being negligent and disregarding poor people's schools.

According to Megaphone who shared a video from the school after the ceiling's fall, Maggie Mahmoud, 16, died and one of her colleagues was hurt on Wednesday morning.

Megaphone further stated that Lebanon's Order of Engineers in Tripoli warned that over 400 buildings are on the brink of collapsing, but the municipality didn't react to any call.

Lebanon is now left without a president after the cabinet failed three times to pick a new president after the end of Michel Aoun's era which lasted from 2016 to 2022.