Lebanon imposes 10m LBP housing fee on Syrians

ALBAWABA - Syrian in Lebanon are being threatened to be sent back to Damascus at any time. Days ago, Baabda municipality released a statement saying that Syrians should issue special cards to stay in Lebanon, Megaphone reported.

Under the new Bzebdine municipality rule, Syrians living in Baabda village are requested to pay 10 million Lebanese pounds under what the municipality called a "housing fee" in order to obtain the special identification cars which allow them to stay.

Syrians who are willing to stay in Baabda village must apply for the ID card before the end of June, according to the Lebanese outlet.

Nevertheless, the head of the municipality spoke to Megaphone and explained that only Syrians "who entered Lebanon legally or are registered with UNHCR will receive the ID card, saying that he will share the municipality’s data with General Security, for them to take action against violators."

The Bzebdine municipality (Baabda district) issued a decision requiring Syrians residing in the town to get a special identification card issued by the municipality before the end of June to allow them to keep living in the town, as per the audio recording. It also required the… pic.twitter.com/8u9CuAIE5U — Megaphone (@megaphone_news) June 19, 2023

According to the High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), it is estimated that Lebanon currently hosts about 1.5 million refugees from Syria, including approximately 815,000 registered with the UNHCR.