Syrians launch campaign to expose drug dealers

ALBAWABA - Residents of Syria's Raqqa city have launched a campaign on social media to expose drug deals amid the spread of drugs in the north-central Syrian city in the latest years.

Syrians launched the campaign and promised to expose the names of drug deals adding that drugs are now being sold in public and spreading at a rapid pace across Raqqa city.

A Facebook page with the name "Raqqa - Eyewitness" was created with the slogan: "Together to expose the names of drug dealers."

A person, named Samer Samer on Facebook, shared a post on the page and wrote: "We started to share the names of drug dealers in Raqqa." The Facebook user also asked people to be 100% sure about the drug dealer's name before sharing any misleading information.

The Syrian called drug dealers in the region to "worry" as their names will be exposed to the public.

The Facebook page contained videos and photos of drug dealers in the city and asked other residents of Raqqa to expose the names of other drug dealers.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights detailed earlier that Raqqa city is witnessing a rising number of drug addicts, a spread of organized prostitution, child labor and the sale of pills and hashish in parks and public places.

On the other hand, the New Lines Institute said that Captagon generated $5.7 billion (€4.5 billion) for Syria in 2021. AFP, however, valued the trade at more than $10 billion.