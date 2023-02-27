Lebanon's national news photo archive stolen

  1. Home
Published February 27th, 2023 - 04:44 GMT
Lebanon
Lebanon. (Photo by ANWAR AMRO / AFP)

ALBAWABA - National News Agency's archive in Lebanon was stolen by an unidentified group, the Lebanese Minister of Information said on Monday. 

According to Ziad Makary, the archive has very old and rare photos of Lebanon's ceremonies since 1961.

Makary maintained: "Five other computers were also stolen from the National News Agency's headquarters." The official further said the stealing is an "insult" to Lebanon and its people.

When employees showed up to work they found the front door open and broken so they called the Director General of the Internal Security Forces, Major General Imad Othman to probe the incident and catch the suspects.

"They are stealing everything, including our memories," an angry citizen commented on Twitter.

