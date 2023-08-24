Lebanon's Soldiers of God attack LGBTQ+ gathering

ALBAWABA - A group that called themselves, "جنود الرب" in Arabic which means the Soldiers of God, attacked a gathering which alledly hosted members of the LGBTQ+ community.

The Soldiers of God group have attacked a cafe that allegedly hosted a gathering of LGBTQ+ members in the Mar Mikhael neighborhood in the capital Beirut, Lebanon.

A video was shared online of a group of men allegedly belonging to the Soldiers of God group attacking the cafe before a man was heard shouting: "This is Satan's place".

The man continued: "This place is promoting homosexuality in the place of God and that's forbidden." He maintained: "Promoting LGBTQ+ is not acceptable. We are still dealing with this verbally and this is only the beginning" warning that in the future they may attack the cafe and people inside.

Lebanese have split over the video on how the Soldiers of God have smashed and attacked the cafe claiming that it hosted LGBTQ+ members. Some people defended the group saying that homosexuality is unacceptable in Lebanon and people promoting such "illegal" acts should be punished.

However, other people denied that the cafe is hosting LGBTQ+ people saying that normal Lebanese people were enjoying their time in the cafe when Soldiers of God attacked them.

They also called Lebanese authorities to arrest and punish those who are responsible for creating the "Soldiers of God" group and its members defining their acts as unacceptable.

According to some sources, the cafe is called "Madame Om" and it is located in the Mar Mikhael neighborhood in Beirut.