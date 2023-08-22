Lebanon bans snake and ladder game from summer schools

ALBAWABA - Minister of Education and Higher Education of Lebanon Abbas Halabi has removed the snake and ladder game from being an activity of the summer schools.

The snake and ladder game was presented within the "Kitabi - My Book" project supported by the U.S. Agency for International Development.

According to An-Nahar newspaper, the Lebanese minister banned and seized all pieces of the snake and ladder game due to its colors that look like the Pride flag.

The newspaper confirmed after talks with the minister that despite that the colors were natural and had nothing to deal with the LGBTQ+ community, he decided to remove the snake and ladder game to avoid any misunderstanding.

Lebanon has been tightening rules against the LGBTQ+ community for example, weeks ago the Lebanese Minister of Culture Wissam Murtada banned Barbie movie over a transgender character.

Furthermore, in July, Hassan Nasrallah, the Secretary-General of Hezbollah sparked controversy after discussing the idea that the "Western scheme to destroy Arab societies is by promoting certain things such as homosexuality."

He added: "Early marriage falls under god's plan, and whoever opposes it is the devil's server", "Everyone must stand up to those who work to destroy our communities in order to preserve human purity," he said, drawing angry responses from women's and children's rights associations and social media activists."