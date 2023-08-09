Is Leen Talib's uncle involved in rape attack?

ALBAWABA - The story of Leen Talib has resurfaced again online after new clues suggested that her uncle, her mother's brother, is also involved in sexually attacking the Lebanese baby.

The grandfather of the 6-year-old girl Leen Talib was accused of raping her multiple times causing her to bleed to death. He was jailed along with the Lebanese girl's mother who was accused of covering up the sexual attack on her daughter.

However, on Tuesday, the Lebanese court called on Leen Talib's uncle for investigation after new clues reportedly showed that he was involved in the raping case against the toddler.

Despite new clues showing that the uncle of Leen Talib might have raped her too, the accuser denied the allegations by the court.

The investigation session between Lebanese authorities and Leen's uncle lasted for several hours where he denied allegations saying: "I would kill myself before touching my niece."

في قضية الطفلة #لين_طالب، محامية المجرمة الأم، ع شوي رح تقول أن سبب وفاة الطفلة قضاء وقدر!!!!!! ع شوي رح تتهم السوشيال ميديا والناس بالافتراء على الام وعائلتها المجرمين!!!

اي يا حضرة المحامية، وشو سبب الالتهابات يلي أدّى لتوقف القلب!؟

قضية صرلها أكثر من شهر! وبعدين؟ هل هناك… pic.twitter.com/1AvWS1ujG1 August 8, 2023

Days ago the lawyer of Leen Talib's mother and grandfather stirred debate online after her latest statement in the rape case.

She said that the cause of the death was due to inflammations that caused the 6-year-old to get a cardiac denying that the inflammations in the baby's body were caused by continuous rape attacks.

Death of Leen Talib:

Lebanese media reported that Leen's mother took her young daughter to Al-Minya Governmental Hospital on June 28 after an increase in her body temperature.

Despite the doctor's recommendation for little Leen to stay at the hospital, her mother insisted on leaving and taking her back home.

After Leen Talib's death due to repeated sexual assaults, activists on social media called the Lebanese authorities to find the abuser and implement the worst punishment against them. Some also called to give the assaulter a death sentence to prevent any upcoming similar actions by others.

Probes revealed that Leen's mother and father are divorced and that the victim went to live with her mother days before she died.