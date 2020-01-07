For Less than 5$, Pakistani Man Sells 12-Year-Old Daughter to a Pedophile Rapist

A man has been arrested for selling his 12-year-old daughter for less than £5 to a man in Pakistan, who then tried to rape her.

Police in the Pakistani province of Punjab also arrested the man who bought the young girl for 500 Pakistani rupees, the equivalent of £2.45.

The mother of the girl, who was at work during the assault, told police that her husband had called a man to their house and let him rape their daughter after receiving the money.

Her daughter told her mother about what had taken place when she returned from work, but the father and the rapist had already escaped.

The 12-year-old victim was given a medical examination which concluded that an attempted rape had taken place. The man who paid the money to assault the girl had previously been charged with child abuse in 2013, but was let off without punishment.

Police charged the pair with rape as well as buying and selling for the purposes of prostitution.

According to Women's Studies, rape in Pakistan is "often institutionalized and has the tacit and at times the explicit approval of the state". Up to seventy-two percent of women in Pakistan are reportedly physically or sexually abused. The Islamic country’s rape cases include minorities, children and marital rape victims.