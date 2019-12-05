An LGBT Group in Saudi Claims to Have Authorities' Blessings but Faces Fury Online

A wave of anger spread on Saudi social media after an LGBT organization, مختلف (Different), claimed to have received an official permit to operate legally in the conservative Kingdom.

رسمياً : منظمة مختلف منظمة رسمية قانونية مسجلة .



منظمة مختلف هي أول منظمة سعودية تمثل وتدعم حقوق الأفراد مثليين ومثليات الجنس والعابرين والعابرات جنسيا والكوير واللاجنسيين والبايسكشوال وجميع افراد مجتمع الميم . #LGBTQ #منظمة_مختلف pic.twitter.com/sKsIlPZJoy — منظمة مختلف🇸🇦🏳️‍🌈 (@mokhtaliforg) November 28, 2019

Translation: “It's official, the first LGBT rights group was approved in Saudi Arabia. The organization supports gay, lesbian, bisexual, trans and queer people in the Kingdom."

The organization states that it supports people who are gay, lesbian, transexual, transgender, queer, asexual, bisexual and all other members of the LGBT community.

أرقام تجسد تاريخ المنظمة حتى التسجيل القانوني :

١٢/ ٤/ ٢٠١٩ التقاء اعضاء المنظمة

١ / ٦/ ٢٠١٩ بدء الأجتماعات

٢١ /٧/ ٢٠١٩ الأجتماع السنوي التأسيسي

٢٠١٩/١١/٢٢ اعتماد المنظمة قانونياً وحصولها على رقم تسجيل



اشرايكم نخلي يوم تسجيل المنظمة يوم للأحتفال السنوي بإنجازات المنظمة 🤔 ؟ pic.twitter.com/08omNzTpd8 — منظمة مختلف🇸🇦🏳️‍🌈 (@mokhtaliforg) December 2, 2019

Translation: “The organization got its official recognition on the 22nd of November, 2019. What do you think about making this date an annual day for celebrating the organization?

The announcement has sparked widespread outrage among conservative Saudis, who were tormented the official Twitter page of the organization with harsh comments.

اشوف لو تغيرون اسمكم الى ( منظمة متخلّف ) يكون احسن 👍 — LORD__GR (@LORD_X_7) November 28, 2019

Translation: “You should change your organization’s name to ‘mentally ill’ instead of ‘different`.''

ماشاء الله اكبر تجمع لحطب جهنم باذن واحد احد 💕 — سويّر (@s0eer) December 3, 2019

Translation: “Biggest organization for people who are going to hell.”

مستحيل انها تكون بالسعوديه — القحطاني (@hsms6507) December 2, 2019

Translation: “An LGBT group in Saudi Arabia? This is impossible.”

Meanwhile, some LGBT activists expressed support for the community.

خبر جميل ..

بشارة خير على اننا مقبلين على فتره كلها تقبل وتعايش ان شاءالله ..

اتمنى توضحون اكثر كيف صارت قانونيه او اثبات او شي عشان المشككين — ريّا ~ (@ou_topos1) December 3, 2019

Translation: “Great news. This means we’re going forward, I hope there will be a time where everyone is accepted and we all live in harmony.”

حاجة تفرح القلب وللأمام ياا رب❤️🏳️‍🌈 Thank you 💋 — Kareem_jj (@KAljaizani) November 29, 2019

Translation: “This fills my heart with joy.”

Translation: “Congratulations.”

Saudi officials have not issued any clarification of the licensing of the organization yet, which raises doubts towards the legitimacy of the group's operation in the Kingdom.

Whether the account is in fact official or simply an independent support group, it's quite remarkable considering the fact that homosexuality is punishable by death in the Islamic Kingdom.