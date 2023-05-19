Putin's friend Assad, Zelenskyy drag attention at Arab League

ALBAWABA - All eyes are now on the Arab League Summit in Saudi Arabia not only due to the rejoining of Syria to summit for the first time since 2011, but also for the participation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Syrian President Bashar Assad, who is well known to be a friend of the Russian leader Vladimir Putin and one of the top supporters of the Russian war in Ukraine, will be under the same roof with Zelenskyy.

Presence of Assad and Zelenskyy at the Arab League summit in the Saudi city of Jeddah has triggered many questions whether there will be any possible confrontation between the two leaders regarding the war in Kyiv.

Bloomberg: Zelensky due in Riyadh for the Arab League summit, en route to Hiroshima G7.



How might he interact w/Assad who's attending AL? Syria one of 5 countries that voted against UNGA resolutions calling annexations in UKR illegal, condemning invasionhttps://t.co/SbiHAV8zBa — Rym Momtaz ريم ممتاز (@RymMomtaz) May 19, 2023

Many debates erupted on social media were people discussed how the two will react. However, some people said that "The odd pairing of Bashar Assad and Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Arab League is the result of a flurry of diplomacy by Saudi Crown Prince."

On the other hand, others claimed that the Arab League could be the first step toward solving the Russian war in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy posted on Twitter: "Beginning my first-ever visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to enhance bilateral relations and Ukraine’s ties with the Arab world."