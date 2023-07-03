'long live Algeria': French protesters chant amid clashes

ALBAWABA - A video has been widely shared causing controversy online showing some protesters in France chanting for Algeria.

In the clip, multiple French protesters were in front of police patrols in Lyon city when they were heard chanting "One, two, three, long live Algeria."

Protesters in France have been demonstrating in several cities following the death of 17-year-old Nahel M., who was killed on Tuesday after being shot by a French police officer.

According to the French interior ministry, Nahel M. reportedly refused to stop for a traffic check by two policemen, when one of the officers fatally shot him.

🇫🇷 | Los alborotadores gritan «uno, dos, tres, viva Argelia» a las patrullas policiales en Lyon.



Ni están integrados, ni pretenden estarlo, más bien se autoperciben como agentes extranjeros en suelo francés. pic.twitter.com/NKg0rtAjAK — patrocinio ausín (@patrocinioausin) July 2, 2023

Violent protests erupted in France on Wednesday following the death of the Algerian-origin boy. Protesters condemned police brutality which led to his death.

The video of the French protesters cheering Algeria has caused wide discussions on the internet where some said they might be migrants who live in France. A person said: "They are not integrated, nor do they claim to be, rather they perceive themselves as foreign agents on French soil."

Another commented: "This is the result of sheltering refugees, violators, degradation and catastrophe."

On the other hand, others claimed that the French protesters were chanting in favor of Algeria since Nahel M., whose death fueled protests in France, was originally from Algeria.

Meanwhile, another video was shared showing hundreds of far-right activists marching in Lyon, France calling for the end of the protests.