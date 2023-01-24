Macron photo printed on cigarette pack warning label

ALBAWABA - A photo of French president Emmanuel Macron was printed on a cigarette pack label with a warning: "Macron is bad for your health."

During a recent demonstration in France, a protester was seen holding a huge portrait of the cigarette box with the president's photo printed on it.

“Macron is bad for your health”



Can’t believe I’m saying this but we could learn few things about “effective protest” from the French.



Incredible creativity #France pic.twitter.com/A6D8EuDfie — Abier (@abierkhatib) January 24, 2023

Massive protests took place in France against the Macron government following a proposed plan to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64. At least 1.1 million people participated in the protest against the new retirement bill. French people want the retirement age to remain the same.

Strikes that took place on Jan. 19 disrupted train services, flights, schools and businesses. Demonstrators protested in major French cities, including Paris, Marseille, Toulouse, Nantes and Nice.

Paris' Eiffel Tower was closed to visitors.