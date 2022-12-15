  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Macron skips COP15 to attend World Cup

Macron skips COP15 to attend World Cup

Published December 15th, 2022 - 09:20 GMT
French president
Campaign Director for the international activist group Avaaz, Oscar Soria, shows a advertisement calling out President Emanuel Macron for not being at COP15 during a press conference at the United Nations Biodiversity Conference (COP15) in Montreal, Quebec, Canada on December 14, 2022. (Photo by ANDREJ IVANOV / AFP)

ALBAWABA - French President Emmanuel Macron was blasted for skipping the COP15 meeting in Canada to attend the Morocco-France World Cup match in Qatar yesterday.

Also ReadWhy is Trump Interested in Macron's Sex Life?Why is Trump Interested in Macron's Sex Life?

COP15 conference is a summit joined by world powers to agree on a new set of goals to guide global action through 2030 to halt and reverse nature loss.

While in Qatar, the French president supported his national team in their game against Morocco. He also visited Souq Waqif in Qatar yesterday where he was surrounded by a huge crowd along with Qatari policemen.

Macron travelled to Doha to attend the FIFA World Cup match between France's national football team and Morocco which was held yesterday at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar.

Also ReadWhy is Trump Interested in Macron's Sex Life?French coach Hervé Renard supports Morocco

The match ended in favor of the French team and they qualified for the final match against Argentina. The final game will take place at the Lusail Stadium next Sunday.

Moroccan fans chanted: "There is no God but God and Muhammad is God's prophet" during the semi-final match against France on Wednesday as they knew the game was attended by the French president.

Tags:French PresidentFranceMoroccoWorld CupFIFA2022 FIFA World Cup

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...