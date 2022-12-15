Macron skips COP15 to attend World Cup

ALBAWABA - French President Emmanuel Macron was blasted for skipping the COP15 meeting in Canada to attend the Morocco-France World Cup match in Qatar yesterday.

COP15 conference is a summit joined by world powers to agree on a new set of goals to guide global action through 2030 to halt and reverse nature loss.

Emmanuel Macron n’a pas jugé utile d’aller à la COP 15 pour tenter d’éviter une 6e extinction de masse mais il est au Qatar pour la Coupe du monde. Question de priorité. #Qatar2022 #COP15 #FRAMAR #Qatargate pic.twitter.com/Uro8HKR1SF — Stéphane Mandard (@StephaneMandard) December 14, 2022

While in Qatar, the French president supported his national team in their game against Morocco. He also visited Souq Waqif in Qatar yesterday where he was surrounded by a huge crowd along with Qatari policemen.

الرئيس الفرنسي يتجول في سوق واقف في قطر. pic.twitter.com/5UNNSxACbn — الأحداث الأمريكية🇺🇸 (@US_World1) December 14, 2022

Macron travelled to Doha to attend the FIFA World Cup match between France's national football team and Morocco which was held yesterday at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar.

The match ended in favor of the French team and they qualified for the final match against Argentina. The final game will take place at the Lusail Stadium next Sunday.

#Morocco fans in Qatar chant, “There is no God but God and Muhammad is God’s prophet” during the country’s semi-final match against France on Wednesday.



The semi-final match, held at Al Bayt Stadium, was attended by French President Macron#Qatar2022 #FIFAWorldCup #FRAMAR pic.twitter.com/5CdXZQ3F7d — Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) December 14, 2022

Moroccan fans chanted: "There is no God but God and Muhammad is God's prophet" during the semi-final match against France on Wednesday as they knew the game was attended by the French president.