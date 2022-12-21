  1. Home
Macron celebrates birthday in Jerash

Sally Shakkour

Sally Shakkour

Published December 21st, 2022 - 11:27 GMT
French President Emmanuel Macron
French President Emmanuel Macron (C) visits the archaeological site of Jerash, on December 21, 2022. (Photo by Eliot BLONDET / POOL / AFP)

ALBAWABA - French President Emmanuel Macron is celebrating his 45th birthday in the Jordanian city of Jerash. Macron visited the ancient city on Wednesday.

A video was also shared online showing the French president in Jerash accompanied by a group of people as they all were listening to Egyptian soprano Farrah el-Dibany.

Macron came to Jordan after Qatar, where he attended the last 2022 FIFA World Cup match between France and Argentina, to participate in the Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership.

The conference was held in Jordan's Dead Sea. Upon his arrival in Jordan, Crown Prince Hussein welcomed France's President on Tuesday.

