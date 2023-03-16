  1. Home
  3. Malaysian news blasted for blurring Oscar presenters' dresses

Sally Shakkour

Published March 16th, 2023 - 03:42 GMT
Oscar presenters' dresses were blurred by a Malaysian channel.

ALBAWABA - A Malaysian news agency was rebuked for broadcasting the 2023 Oscar and blurring presenters' dresses. 

Jessica Chastain and Halle Berry were the Oscar presenters of the Best Actress trophy for the 95th Annual Academy Awards held at Dolby Theatre on March 12 in Hollywood, California. 

A social media user shared photos online and wrote: "I’m at the hospital. TV3 just showed a clip of Michelle Yeoh winning the Oscar."

The man continued that the channel purposely blurred 2 presenters, only showing their faces, and the reason is likely because they were wearing dresses.

Various reactions emerged online following the tweet which gained massive engagement with over 326,000 views, over 1,000 likes, and hundreds of comments.

A person shockingly said: "oh my GOD they weren't joking, Malaysian news actually blurred out the dresses of the Oscar presenters????"

A mother added: "What to do? This country clearly treats women as second-class citizens."

