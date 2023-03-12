Man asked to leave McDonald's for having bare feet

ALBAWABA A man James Graham who leads a barefoot lifestyle, shunning shoes, was thrown out of a branch of McDonald's after ordering his food.

James 55-year-old had gone into his local McDonald's with his bare feet.

James says this is a personal choice he made after his wife died, when he had decided to live life to the fullest.

James Graham was asked to leave McDonald's for having bare feethttps://t.co/AbXzd8vxQw — Sussex Live (@SussexLive) March 9, 2023



James explained “I went to McDonald’s and ordered my food, minding my own business, I just sat down waiting for the table service when one of the service people came up and said that I could not be in there without shoes on.

"I questioned her about this and she said the words ‘No shoes, no shirt, no service’" 😬https://t.co/hRYL3r9bUV — LeicestershireLive (@leicslive) March 9, 2023



"In 2013 I had a life-changing experience, my wife has died since then and I live life... life is too short to do things you think you might want to do ", James said.

Since that tragic event, which ended in the loss of his wife, James focused on taking part in the marathons, where he participated in 20 barefoot marathons.

